1 dead after car hits another car and pedestrian before crashing into building on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car hit a building after a crash on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said a car hit another car and then a pedestrian on the road, before crashing into a building in the 1200 block of South Damen Avenue.

According to police, the person who was hit by the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Citations are pending of the driver.