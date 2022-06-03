1 dead after car crashes into IDOT trucks on I-57 in Matteson

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died after a crash on I-57 in Matteson.

According to Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation workers were on the scene of an earlier fatal crash at Vollmer Road when a car crashed into two of the IDOT trucks.

The driver of the car was killed and the engine block was ejected from the vehicle.

One IDOT workers suffered minor injuries.

All lanes have reopened.