1 dead, 5 people wounded in shootings across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a woman, 19, was shot while inside a building Friday just before midnight in the North Austin neighborhood, police said.

Around 11:49 p.m., the victim was inside the building on the 5200 block of West North Avenue when shots were fired from the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital by a friend in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Three men were wounded, one critically following a shootout in Pilsen Friday night.

The victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire with offenders in a red pick-up truck around 11:28 p.m. on the 900 block of West Cullerton when they were shot.

A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and a 34-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks – both walked into Stroger Hospital with their injuries in fair condition. A 47-year-old man was also taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

A 22-year-old man was shot after an argument in the Logan Square area Friday night.

Around 11:31 p.m., the victim was on the sidewalk on the 2100 block of North Bingham when two men fired shots after an argument. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

A woman was shot while driving in Oak Park early Saturday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m., the victim, 26, was driving northbound on the 900 block of South Austin when an offender in a red sedan fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Loyola in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back.

There is no one in custody in each incident.

This is a developing story.