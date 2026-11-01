1 dead, 1 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-88

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries early Sunday morning after a crash on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway in North Aurora, Illinois.

The crash happened at 4:47 a.m. on the tollway (Interstate 88) westbound at Lincolnway Street/Route 31, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but did not provide further details.

One person died in the crash, while another was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

All westbound lanes of I-88 were closed for an investigation after the crash.