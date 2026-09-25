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Man dead, 2 injured in a fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man died, and two women were injured after a house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of West 66th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Chicago police said a 55-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital, where he died. 

Police said two women, ages 81 and 19, were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

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Chicago Fire Department

Photos from the scene show heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

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