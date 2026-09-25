Man dead, 2 injured in a fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A man died, and two women were injured after a house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of West 66th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Chicago police said a 55-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital, where he died.

Police said two women, ages 81 and 19, were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

Chicago Fire Department

Photos from the scene show heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.