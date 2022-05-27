Delay in breaching classroom during Texas school shooting was "wrong decision," official says

Delay in breaching classroom during Texas school shooting was "wrong decision," official saysget the free app
The decision by the on-site commander to delay breaching the classroom of a Texas elementary school during the mass shooting this week was the "wrong decision," authorities said Friday. Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during the attack on Robb Elementary School for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront the gunman, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.
The on-site commander believed 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was barricaded in a classroom in Uvalde during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, McCraw said.
"He was convinced at the time that there was no more threat to the children and that the subject was barricaded and that they had time to organize" to get into the classroom, McCraw said.
"Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision," he said.
McCraw said U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers.
McCraw said there was a barrage of gunfire shortly after the gunman entered the classroom where they killed him but that shots were "sporadic" for much of the 48 minutes while officers waited outside the hallway. He said investigators do not know if or how many children died during those 48 minutes.
Throughout the attack, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including a girl who pleaded: "Please send the police now," McCraw said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.