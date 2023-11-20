Family, friends to gather as fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew 'Drew' price will be laid to rest

Family, friends to gather as fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew 'Drew' price will be laid to restget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter EMT Andrew "Drew" Price will take place on Monday.
Price, 39, died a week ago after falling through a roof down a light shaft while battling a blaze at a restaurant in Lincoln Park. Several hours later, his colleagues lined the street in support outside the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, 2121 W. Harrison St.
Price's funeral is happening at the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom. A private visitation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a public visitation at 10 a.m. and a service at noon.
Firefighter Price has been with the Fire Department since March 2009. He was most recently assigned to Truck 44, based at 2714 N. Halsted St.
He is the fourth firefighter killed in the line of duty this year.
