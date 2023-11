Price's colleagues at Engine 55/Truck 44/Battalion 12 remembered him as "a genuine, funny, big-hearted, thoughtful, hard-working, gentle, and caring person."

Fallen Firefighter Drew Price's colleagues pay tribute to "big brother" Price's colleagues at Engine 55/Truck 44/Battalion 12 remembered him as "a genuine, funny, big-hearted, thoughtful, hard-working, gentle, and caring person."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On