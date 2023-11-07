Elections 2023 live results: Updates on key races and ballot issues as they happen

Elections 2023 live results: Updates on key races and ballot issues as they happenget the free app
Polls are closed in Virginia and Kentucky, two of the country's closely watched races on Tuesday night, and in Ohio, where CBS News projects that a measure enshrining the right to an abortion in the state's Constitution will pass, and in Mississippi.
CBS News projects that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wins reelection, defeating the Republican challenger — a big win for Democrats in a red state.
In Rhode Island, CBS News projected Democrat Gabriel Amo wins the special election to represent Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican opponent Gerry Leonard. The win will not change the makeup of the House since it was already held by a Democrat.
Here are updates from the major races to watch:
Exonerated member of Central Park 5 wins City Council seat
Yusef Salaam, who was one of the "Central Park 5" who were exonerated in 2005, has won his race for a New York City Council seat.
Salaam, a Democrat, will represent a seat in Harlem. He was running unopposed on Tuesday.
Salaam was one of five teenagers who were accused of brutally raping and beating a White woman, Trisha Meili, in Central Park in 1989. Meili, then 28, was found by passersby battered and unconscious, and was so beaten that investigators couldn't immediately identify her. She remained in a coma for 12 days before waking up with brain damage and little memory of the attack.
Investigators focused on five teens — Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who had been in the park that night, and the case set off a media frenzy. They were referred to as the "Wolf Pack," and then-businessman Donald Trump took out a full-page ad in The New York Times calling for a return to the death penalty for the teens.
There were inconsistencies in the teens' confessions — and none of them confessed to the crime but instead blamed others — and their accounts did not match the details of the attack, and there was a lack of physical evidence. The teens were convicted anyway in their 1990 trial, and they each served between seven and a half to 13 and a half years in prison.
A decade later, Matias Reyes, a convicted rapist, confessed to the crime while behind bars, and DNA evidence corroborated his account. In 2002, the five defendants' convictions were vacated, and they later won a lawsuit against the city.
Ohio Issue 2 will pass, CBS News projects
CBS News projects that Ohio's Issue 2, on marijuana legalization, will pass. The issue allows adults over 21 to legally purchase, possess and grow marijuana for recreational use.
Biden speaks with Philadelphia mayor-elect Parker after victory
The White House said President Biden spoke with Cherelle Parker, who was projected to win the Philadelphia mayor's race, to offer her congratulations on her victory.
CBS News projected that Parker defeated Republican opponent David Oh to become the first woman to lead Philadelphia as mayor.
Biden congratulates Beshear after he is projected to win second term
President Biden spoke Tuesday night with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to congratulate him, the White House said.
CBS News projected that Beshear defeated Republican challenger Daniel Cameron, the current attorney general of Kentucky.
CBS News Ohio Exit Poll on Issue 1: Right to abortion
CBS News projects that Ohio's Issue 1 will pass.
"Yes" was boosted by huge support from groups that are traditionally supportive of abortion rights such and liberals and Democrats
And while both men and women backed "yes", women voted "yes" in larger numbers, particularly women under 30 - more than eight in 10 of them voted "yes" on issue 1.
Roughly 70% of single women voted "yes" compared to just over half of married women.
The "yes" side was helped with a little support from Republicans - one in five voted yes, that's more than twice as many that voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Moderate Republicans were more likely to vote "yes" than conservative ones.
— Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
CBS News projects Ohio Issue 1 will pass
CBS News projects that Ohio's Issue 1 will pass. The issue amends the state's constitution to protect access to abortion, enshrining an "individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment."
CBS News exit poll: What role did gender play on Issue 1: Right to abortion?
More than half of men are currently backing "yes" on Ohio's Issue 1, but women are doing so in even higher numbers.
What might be driving this difference? More women voters are angry about the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
The question before voters with Issue 1 is whether to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to abortion.
— Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
CBS News projects Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wins reelection
CBS News projects Democrat Andy Beshear wins reelection as governor of Kentucky, defeating his Republican challenger, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Beshear continued to extend his lead over Cameron with 83% of the vote in, winning nearly 53% of the vote to Cameron's 47%.
In his victory speech, Beshear said, "Tonight, Kentucky made a choice, a choice not to move to the right or to the left, but to move forward for every single family, a choice to reject team R or team D, and to state clearly that we are one team Kentucky."
CBS News estimates Kentucky governor's race is likely Democratic
CBS News estimates the race for Kentucky governor is now likely in favor of Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.
Besehear is facing Republican Daniel Cameron, the current attorney general who had the backing of both former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. With 75% of the vote in, Beshear is leading Cameron by more than 48,000 votes.
Democrat Gabriel Amo wins Rhode Island's First Congressional District special election, CBS News projects
CBS News projects that Democrat Gabriel Amo wins the special election to represent Rhode Island's First Congressional District, defeating Republican opponent Gerry Leonard. Amo makes history with his win, as he is the first person of color elected to represent Rhode Island in Congress.
The special election was held to fill the seat left vacant after Democratic Rep. David Cicilline resigned earlier this year.
Amo, a former White House aide, defeated a slew of candidates, including several current members of the state legislature, running in the Democratic primary in September to move on to the general election. He was endorsed by former Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who held the seat from 1995 to 2011.
Amo pledged that if elected to Congress, he would work to ban assault-style weapons and fight for universal background checks. He also supports efforts to codify the right to abortion into federal law.
— Melissa Quinn and Jake Miller
Democrat Cherelle Parker projected the winner of Philadelphia mayor's race
CBS News projects Democrat Cherelle Parker wins the race for mayor of Philadelphia, defeating Republican opponent David Oh.
With her win, Parker will become the first woman to serve as Philadelphia's mayor. A former state legislator and member of the city council, Parker received endorsements from President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She will become the city's 100th mayor when she takes office in January.
— Melissa Quinn and Jake Miller
Election security update: Still no sign of "deliberate, nefarious activities," says CISA
"We continue to see no deliberate nefarious activities that should cause anyone to question the security, integrity or resilience of the election," a senior cyber security official at CISA told reporters. "We understand that in one state, in one county, officials are working through an issue relevant to two races," the official added. Officials declined to offer more details on this last point.
But they did acknowledge they're aware of minor issues at state board election sites in Kentucky and Mississippi, as well as reports of a couple of voting machine issues in North Carolina.
"What we've seen today is pretty routine activity," the official noted, before referring reporters to states for specific details and additional context. "We're not seeing any indication there's any deliberate, nefarious cyber activity today," the official emphasized.
Kentucky governor's race leans in favor of incumbent Beshear, CBS News estimates
CBS News estimates the race for Kentucky governor now leans in favor of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear, who is seeking a second term in office, is facing off against Republican Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general. With 53% of the vote in, Beshear leads Cameron by more than 43,000 votes.
Polls have closed in Mississippi, where voters are choosing their governor
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is running for reelection against moderate Democrat Brandon Presley, a second cousin of Elvis Presley.
The winner must get 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
CBS News estimates Ohio Issue 1 as lean yes, Issue 2 as lean yes
Issue 1: Right to abortion
CBS News currently estimates Ohio Issue 1 as lean "yes."
A win for "yes" would enshrine abortion rights in Ohio's state constitution.
The "yes" vote on Issue 1 in Ohio is benefiting from an electorate that currently looks more Democratic than it did in 2020 and 2022, according to exit polls. Republicans still have an edge in party affiliation but it's narrower than it was in last year's midterms.
Democrats are overwhelmingly backing "yes" — about nine in 10 are. Most Republicans are voting "no" but about one in five of them are backing "yes" right now.
Overall, majorities of both men (54%) and women (61%) are voting "yes" but women are doing so in greater numbers, particularly younger women and single women.
Issue 2: Legalize Marijuana
CBS News currently estimates Ohio Issue 2 as lean "yes."
A win for "yes" would legalize adult marijuana use in Ohio.
Right now, exit polls show the "yes" side boosted by huge support among voters under 30.
Almost nearly nine in 10 of them are backing "yes" right now.
Exit poll results may change as CBS News obtains more data.
This CBS News Ohio exit poll includes in-person interviews with Election Day voters and interviews by phone, email and text-to-web invitations that measured the views of absentee/by mail voters and early voters. The surveys were conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool.
— Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
Ohio Issue 1 leaning yes, CBS News estimates
As polls closed in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS News estimates that Issue 1, the ballot measure to amend the state constitution and establish a right to abortion, is leaning yes.
A majority "yes" vote — 50% plus one vote — is needed for the ballot measure to pass.
Jake Miller contributed to this post.
Kentucky governor's race a toss-up, CBS News estimates
At polls closing in Kentucky, CBS News estimates the race for Kentucky governor is a toss-up.
Kentucky's incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is hoping to fend off a challenge from Attorney General Daniel Cameron. An Emerson College poll last week had the race in a dead heat.
Polls have closed in Virginia and Kentucky
Polls have now closed in Virginia, where control of the state Legislature is on the ballot, and in Kentucky, where voters cast their ballots in the governor's race.
What to know about Issue 1 in Ohio, the abortion access ballot measure
Ohio voters are weighing in on a ballot measure to establish a constitutional right to abortion in what will be an early test of whether Democrats can successfully use the issue to mobilize voters in next year's elections.
Issue 1 is the only abortion-related proposal that is directly before voters this year. But following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade roughly 17 months ago, Ohio is one of several states where abortion rights supporters are looking to citizen-driven ballot initiatives to expand reproductive rights after stringent restrictions were allowed to take effect.
If voters approve Issue 1 and agree to amend the state constitution to enshrine abortion rights, it would extend the winning streak by pro-abortion rights groups after they saw success in all six states where abortion-related measures were on ballots last year.
Read more here.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu weighs in on Republican primary stakes
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the challenges facing Republican candidates in the upcoming primaries, and says he'll make a 2024 endorsement by the end of the year, in an interview with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.
Early exit polls show an Ohio electorate unhappy about the overturn of Roe v. Wade
It's Election Day in Ohio and the issue of abortion is directly on the ballot.
More than a year after the Dobbs decision, early exit polls show an Ohio electorate that is dissatisfied about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, including almost 4 in 10 who are angry about it.
Women, Democrats, younger voters are particularly unhappy with Roe's overturn.
Not everyone holds this view. Republicans, conservatives and white evangelical voters casting ballots in this election are mostly satisfied with the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe.
These early exit poll results indicate that most Ohioans voting in this election feel that abortion should be legal in all or most cases - about six in ten do - this is similar to what we've seen among adults nationwide in recent CBS News polling.
On the issue of abortion, slightly more voters here trust the Democratic Party over the Republican Party.
It's not only the issue of abortion that's on the minds of Ohio voters, but the economy and finances too.
More Ohio voters say their finances are worse, not better, compared to what they were three years ago and related to that – it's the Republican Party who is trusted more than the Democratic Party by Ohio voters to handle the economy - particularly among those who say their finances are worse.
President Biden lost the state of Ohio in 2020 by eight points, and today, most Ohio voters disapprove of the job he is doing as president.
We are one year out from the 2024 election, with President Biden running for re-election and former President Trump leading the GOP field for the Republican nomination.
There is a sizable portion of the Ohio electorate who aren't that excited about the prospect of either Trump or Biden running for president: four in 10 Ohio voters don't think either of these candidates should be running for president.
Exit poll results may change as CBS News gets more data.
This CBS News Ohio exit poll includes in-person interviews with Election Day voters and interviews by phone, email and text-to-web invitations that measured the views of absentee/by mail voters and early voters. The surveys were conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool.
— Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
CBS News poll finds widespread concerns among Americans about reproductive care access
More women think access to reproductive care is getting harder, not easier, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade — and more than half of women say that being pregnant in the U.S. today is becoming more dangerous from a health-care perspective. Few think it is becoming safer.
But given the choice, abortion opponents would take this tradeoff: living in a state with fewer women's health doctors or maternity centers, if that meant also more restrictions on abortion, too.
See CBS News' latest poll on abortion here.
Kentucky governor's race: Gov. Andy Beshear v. state AG Daniel Cameron
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to defend his seat in Republican-leaning Kentucky against GOP challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
As recently as mid-October, Beshear was leading by 16 points, but an Emerson College poll from last week had the race in a dead heat, with both candidates at 47% and 4% undecided. One of the more troubling signs for Beshear was that in October, 54% of former President Donald Trump's supporters planned on supporting Cameron, but that number shot up to 79% last week — a 22% increase. Trump won the state by 26 points in 2020, making his voters essential to Beshear's reelection hopes.
Read more here.
Mississippi governor's race: Gov. Tate Reeves v. Brandon Presley
Democrat Brandon Presley, Elvis Presley's second cousin, is trying to oust Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, and he may have a shot in the deep-red state. Mississippi hasn't had a Democratic governor in two decades, but the 46-year-old Presley, a moderate, is trying to change that. He campaigned on expanding Medicaid and on supporting the state's sweeping abortion ban.
Reeves has been dogged by scandal. At least $77 million in federal funds intended for Mississippi's poor were allegedly misspent or given to well-connected Mississippians from 2017-2020, when Reeves was lieutenant governor, according to the state auditor's office. Reeves denies any wrongdoing.
Read more here.
CISA says it's not seeing any signs of "nefarious activity" related to elections
Things are looking "routine and standard" on Election Day, a senior official from the nation's cyber security agency CISA said Tuesday.
"We continue to see no specific or critical threat to disrupt election infrastructure or Election Day operations," the official said Tuesday, reports Nicole Sganga. As voters go to the polls, the official also said the agency is "not seeing anything at this time that indicates any type of nefarious activity," though "Mother nature or human error" may cause some disruptions across the states voting on Tuesday.