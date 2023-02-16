Falling tree hits 4 people at Northwestern University's Evanston campus

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Four people were hit by a falling tree on Northwestern University's campus in Evanston on Thursday.

Evanston police said they responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road around noon for a tree than fell and struck four pedestrians on a sidewalk. The Evanston Fire Department said first-arriving companies responded within minutes and found multiple patients lying on the ground alongside the tree.

Three of the pedestrians were taken to Evanston Hospital, one who had serious injuries. One person was released at the scene.

Traffic was open on Sheridan Road, police said.

Northwestern University said in a statement the tree fell near the Jacobs Center and injured four university staff members.

At least 4-people injured by a falling tree on campus at Northwestern University. Fire department says mix of rain and wind contributed to the tree toppling over. Unclear if victims are students but described as “young adults” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/h0AWV1lzGN — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 16, 2023

Matt Smith, a division chief with the Evanston Fire Department, said at the scene the tree likely fell because of the weather conditions.

"The snow, ice, wind combination contributed most likely to the falling of a fairly large tree that resulted in injuries to the victims here today," he said.

Northwestern said it is working with an arborist to determine what caused the tree to fall and if other trees in the area are potentially compromised.

Crews were also called in to assess and fix damage to nearby power lines.

"Our thoughts are with the members of our community who were injured, as we await updates on their conditions," the university said.

#Evanston PD and @EvanstonFD responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan for a tree that fell striking four pedestrians on the sidewalk. Three pedestrians were transported to Evanston Hospital, one with serious injuries. One was released at the scene. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) February 16, 2023