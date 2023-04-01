Watch CBS News
Intense storms send large tree crashing to ground in Park Forest

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The second round of storms with their intense straightline winds took down a large tree in Park Forest Friday night.

The tree came down at Lakewood Boulevard and Westwood Drive in the southern suburb.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Park Forest Public Works was on the scene after the big tree came down. It fell in the street, missing a nearby home.

The second round of storms passed through the south suburbs quickly, but left havoc in its path. There were numerous flash floods – with one woman reporting her backyard was completely submerged in water.

No one was injured when the tree fell.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 10:40 PM

