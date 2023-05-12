Community volunteers step in to help migrants at Pilsen shelter

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared a state of emergency in Chicago as migrant shelters throughout the city have reached capacity.

Making matters more difficult, residents in the South Shore neighborhood have filed a suit to block the city from opening a new shelter for migrants there.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports earlier this week, more migrants arrived in Chicago, adding to the 8,000 already here since August.

With shelters at capacity, lobbies of police stations like the one behind me, now serve as temporary housing. But compassionate people, and volunteers are stepping up big time.

Air mattresses, food along with access to bathrooms and showers. A once empty warehouse in Pilsen is alive again, serving as an emergency shelter for at least 70 migrants.

Most of them from the 12 District police station.

"They've already given us mattresses. They've already given us clothes. We're eating well."

Jorge Louis is now of those migrants. He said he and his wife along with their three children were at a police station for eight days. Now at the shelter, they have peace of mind.

"Because we have more attention we feel valued here," he said.

There's plenty of goodwill to go around too, like barber Mark Nava, who's here giving free haircuts.

"I had a little extra time on my hands and feel it would've been the best way to spend it today," Nava said.

The entire effort is being led, not by the city, but by dozens of volunteers. Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) helped lead the effort.

"We could not just sit and watch. We can provide some shelter until, of course, the city of Chicago, the state and federal government brings support and resources to have better conditions," he said.

CBS 2 cameras captured close to 30 people sleeping on the floor at CPD's District 5 headquarters. That's why volunteers like Herminia Vanna said they can't look away. She spends her time teaching children English.

"I don't want them to be so far behind," Vanna said. "They're here regardless of if you want them here or not.

And the urge to do something continues. Volunteers said they'll continue to help out as long as people are sleeping inside the lobbies of police station.