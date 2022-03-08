The best soundbar deals to level up your TV audio

A soundbar will upgrade your TV's sound quality in time for your Super Bowl guests to arrive. Dmytro Aksonov / Getty Images

A soundbar is ideal if you need something compact that delivers accurate sound imaging and a wide soundstage. Typically equipped with multiple drivers in an elongated speaker box, a soundbar can offer a more immersive audio experience than a pair of bookshelf speakers while taking up less space. It's just the kind of space-saving accessory you want for your TV when there's limited room or you want to keep things minimalist.

Top products in this article:

Best premium soundbar deal: Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4 soundbar, $1,550 (reduced from $1,800)

Best budget soundbar deal: Topvision 50W sound bar, $50 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Best Roku streambar deal: Roku Streambar, $99 (reduced from $130)

Most soundbars will also allow you to expand when you're ready and have more space to accommodate additional speakers. Soundbars can be connected (either wired or wirelessly) to a subwoofer, a pair of satellite speakers or an entire surround sound system. What's more, some of the more affordable soundbars offer features like Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth connectivity and different sound profiles or modes to serve your different audio needs, from watching movies to playing video games.

But which soundbar should you buy? And are there any on sale?

Every now and then, premium soundbar options like the Sonos Arc, Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and the JBL BAR 9.1-channel soundbar receive decent markdowns. Right now, you'll find soundbar deals from brands like Samsung, Roku and Sony. To help you narrow down the options, we gathered the best soundbar deals we found below.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar: $329

Best Buy

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $329 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer: $550

Best Buy

For an upgraded experience, try this option. It offers 3D surround sound that fires from the front, side and above, and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa. It connects to your TV with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and yes, it can simulate a surround sound system thanks to its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, $550 (reduced from $700)

Topvision 50W sound bar: $50

Amazon

For the most affordable upgrade, pick up the Topvision 50W soundbar. This soundbar has three sound modes: music, movie and news. Movie mode offers deeper bass and louder sound, music mode adds clarity, and news mode makes conversations sound crisp and clean. This soundbar also connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or podcasts.

Topvision 50W sound bar, $50 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar with wireless rear speakers: $150

Best Buy

The most affordable of the Samsung models here has an included subwoofer for powerful bass and wireless rear speakers so the sounds of March Madness basketball (or whatever you're watching this month) can project around you.

Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar with wireless rear speakers, $150 (reduced from $280)

Roku Streambar: $99 and up

Amazon

If your entire TV experience needs to be upgraded, consider a Roku Streambar. It's a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

"I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible," an Amazon customer says. "The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I'm sure I'll take advantage of over time."

Roku Streambar, $99 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $278 (reduced from $310)

Roku Streambar surround set, $249 (reduced from $280)

Vizio Elevate soundbar: $875

Amazon

This soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS has 18 high-performance speakers. Its adaptive-height speakers automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. Four of its speakers face up for an enveloping sound. It's voice-controlled via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Vizio Elevate soundbar, $875 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar: $1,550

Best Buy

If you're willing and able to splurge, consider this luxe soundbar from Samsung. It has the world's first true 11.1.4 channel sound (meaning it has 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels) with rear speakers included. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, enriched bass and more.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar, $1,550 (reduced from $1,800)

