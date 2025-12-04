Xero's Role in Supercharging Small Business Growth

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, employing nearly half of the American workforce and representing 43.5% of America's GDP. Yet, they face mounting pressure to stay financially agile, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noting that almost a quarter fail within the first year of opening, and only 50% make it to their fifth anniversary. According to data from small business accounting software Xero, for the 50% that fail within the first five years, it is often due to gaps in financial literacy and a lack of strategic support. For small businesses to continue fueling the economy, they must have access to the tools and partners necessary to run a financially healthy business.

Xero's nearly 20-year journey began with a single goal: to transform the role of accountants from number crunchers to strategic advisors. Through a robust, integrated, platform, Xero introduced simplicity, collaboration, and empowerment to an industry bogged down by manual processes and ineffective tools. Today, it's doubling down on that vision by ensuring accountants and their small business customers keep pace with the rapid evolution of technology and a changing economic landscape.

Innovation That Drives Insight

At the heart of Xero's platform is a powerful engine of innovation designed to solve real pain points. Through strategic acquisitions of companies like Melio and Syft, Xero has enhanced its cash flow management and predictive analytics capabilities, helping businesses get paid faster and develop strategic financial planning. Its proprietary AI engine, Just Ask Xero (JAX), automates routine tasks, surfaces predictive analytics to flag potential cash flow risks, and streamlines workflows. These capabilities give both owners and their accountants a clearer picture of financial health and the confidence to promptly act on it.

More Than a Platform: A Partnership for Growth

While Xero's innovations empower entrepreneurs to focus on their passion, the company acknowledges that technology alone isn't enough. Guided by a human-first vision, Xero was developed to be a powerful partner—not a replacement for human expertise. Its roadmap is designed to equip owners and advisors with the education and insights they need to build lasting success. By embedding tools for deeper analytics and predictive guidance, Xero helps accountants turn awareness into action, enabling them to anticipate challenges for small business owners and drive smarter, real-time financial decisions.

This commitment extends beyond the platform. Xero invests directly in the success of small businesses through initiatives like the Xero Beautiful Business Fund (XBBF), which provides financial support for innovation, and develops educational content to close financial literacy gaps. The goal is to empower both owners and advisors to build resilient strategies for the future.

In a world where small business owners wear almost every hat, Xero is designed to help lighten the load. It allows entrepreneurs to focus on their passion with the confidence that their advisors are using a platform that keeps them competitive, efficient, and successful.