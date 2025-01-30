Rain returns to Maryland Friday As we close out the workweek, the weather pattern is expected to turn wetter, with rain moving back into the region later tonight. Clouds will gradually increase through the evening, becoming mostly cloudy by late tonight. Rain chances will develop after midnight and continue into much of the day on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cooler side, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Rainfall amounts could total close to an inch in some areas by Friday evening, making for a soggy end to the workweek.