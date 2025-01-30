Maryland officials assist in response to D.C. plane crash as BWI sees minimal impacts Leaders and first responders from the Baltimore region are assisting in the emergency response after a plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport (DCA) Wednesday, CBS News reported. The plane and helicopter crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C. The plane took off from Wichita, Kansas, and was attempting to land when the collision happened.