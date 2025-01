Big January thaw ahead for Maryland Expect high temperatures this week returning into the 40s and 50s. Our next storm brings rain Friday into Saturday. We get to enjoy mostly sunny skies today. Early morning temperatures will be starting off in the 20s and 30s. With plenty of sunshine to enjoy today, we will see highs in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight clouds will increase, but we're not expecting any rain or snow. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.