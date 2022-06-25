Watch CBS News Baltimore
CBS Baltimore App
National News
Share A News Tip
Community MVP
Links & Numbers
Meet The Team
CBS+
Paramount+
News
Local
Maryland
Best Of
WJZ At 9
Politics
Consumer
Business
Health
Entertainment
Weather
Latest Weather
Radar & Maps
Closings/Delays
Weather Watchers
Sports
All Sports
CBS Sports HQ
Ravens
Orioles
Terps
College Sports
Horse Racing
Golf
Video
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Share A News Tip
Download The App
Links & Numbers
Nominate An MVP
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Baltimore Pride Weekend Is Kicking Off
Excitement is building in Charm City as Baltimore Pride weekend returns.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On