Stephon Dingle

Stephon Dingle is a two-time Emmy award-winning news anchor and reporter who joined WJZ in October 2022.

Stephon is a Baltimore City native, born and raised in Park Heights. He was a three-sport athlete at Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School (class of 2008). The St. Mary's College of Maryland alumnus is a former college baseball player and first-generation college graduate with a degree in history. He earned a master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in New York City.

This is a welcome back home for Stephon as he used to be a sports broadcast intern at WJZ in 2011 under Mark Viviano, but his WJZ connection goes back even further. His grandmother, Sheila Plato, was a powerful influence in his life. She used to wake him up to watch WJZ's Don Scott and Marty Bass every morning before school. Stephon credits his late grandmother with instilling in him his passion for helping people, and his nose for news. At a young age, he would roam his neighborhood to see what was happening, then report back to her and their neighbors.

Stephon returns home to Baltimore after anchoring the news and storytelling in Charlottesville, Birmingham and Louisville where he delivered strong reporting on big stories like the historic flooding of the Ohio River, the Kentucky Derby, various severe weather events and social unrest after the death of Breonna Taylor.

Stephon is excited and overjoyed to be back home in Baltimore, where he can cheer on his Ravens and Orioles, reconnect with family and friends and more importantly live out his grandmother's wildest dream as he serves his hometown.

Stephon is a proud husband and prouder girl dad! He is passionate about mentoring young people and is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.