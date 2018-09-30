Paul Gessler WJZ-TV

Paul Gessler is a general assignment reporter at WJZ with a decade of experience reporting in Baltimore.

He lives in the city with his wife Kristin and daughter Camille, who has been featured on WJZ multiple times as part of 2020's WJZ "Baby Boom."

He prefers stories that allow him to take deeper dives into issues and the people they affect. In his time at WJZ, he spent months in 2019 following anti-violence artist Tyree Morehead as he took his "No Shoot Zone" message across Baltimore City. He crisscrossed Baltimore in 2021 highlighting the city's famous salt boxes as they were transformed into a citywide art project.

Baltimore Magazine named him "Best One-Man Band" in its 2018 Best of Baltimore issue. He enjoys being behind the camera and in the edit room to craft stories.

In his six years at WBFF-TV in Baltimore, Paul's coverage earned multiple accolades, including being named a national finalist for 2016 National Press Photographers Association Reporter of the Year.

At WBBH/WZVN in Fort Myers, Paul covered the aftermath of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake in Haiti by following the work of local charity "Hope For Haiti."

A West Virginia native, Paul began his television career at WSAZ-TV in Huntington, W.Va., where he graduated from Marshall University. At WSAZ, Paul worked in news and sports, covering college sports and breaking news.

In his 15-plus year TV news career, he has earned 11 Emmys, 10 Associated Press Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, and numerous NPPA recognitions.

Email Paul with parenting tips, recipes or story ideas at pgessler@wjz.com.