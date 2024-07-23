YouthWorks' robotics group enriches skills and opportunities for Baltimore-area students

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of young people in the Baltimore area are enriching their skills and participating in summer employment opportunities through YouthWorks, a program that offers summer jobs and launches careers.

A group of students taking on robotics got a special visit from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday at Baltimore's Mervo High School.

These students are spending their summer examining the ins and outs of robotics.

"You touch the aspects of mechanical, electrical, computer systems, coding," said YouthWorks participant Matthew Mason.

Mayor Scott surprised them with a visit.

"The norm is what you see behind us our young people doing great things each and every day, learning robotics, leading as lifeguards, helping to coach the young people in our city," Scott said.

The robotics group is part of YouthWorks, celebrating 51 years of providing summer jobs and enrichment opportunities.

Students at Mervo are building, coding and maneuvering their very own bots in preparation for a state competition in February.

"Pick up your donuts with your robot and stick them on the stakes," Mason said. "You can also pick up the stakes and drag them to the end of the field for extra points."

The skills learned in robotics go beyond the classroom.

"Problem-solving, working together as a team, so you get skills other than just robotics, but it's put into something that can be fun," YouthWorks participant Nathaniel King said.

The program also forges connections and launches careers.

"It's not just about making the money to help get school clothes and supplies and all the things you need, but also what you learn working with people, how you can challenge yourself, grow and understand the environment that you are living in," Scott said.

YouthWork's summer session ends on August 19.