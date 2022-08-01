WWII-era bomb debris washes up on Assateague Island beach, prompting partial closure

BALTIMORE -- A stretch of beach on Assateague Island is closed indefinitely due to WWII-era military debris found on shore, federal officials said Sunday.

The usual lifeguarded stretch of the North Beach Swimming Area is partially closed, but the beach is open to the the north and south. The lifeguards will be immediately south of their usual spot, officials said.

The National Park Service believes munitions debris buried in pits on the island over 60 years ago is washing up on the beach. The agency said seven fragments have been found in the last two weeks.

A graphic by the National Park Service depicts the off-limits area of the North Beach Swimming area. National Park Service

The U.S. Navy used the area as a test range for rockets and bombs in the 1940s according to the NPS. A cleanup was done in the 1950s, and the debris was buried.

The agency speculates that a Nor'aster that pounded the Eastern Shore in May could have uncovered one of the pits.

Most of the debris is just metal fragments, but some still may have residue of either explosives or propellent and can be considered dangerous, the agency warned.

The Ocean City Bomb Squad and the Dover Air Force Base Explosive Ordinance Disposal are assisting authorities in handling the fragments.

Officials said park management will meet this week with explosives experts to develop a plan to move forward. The NPS said it isn't clear when the beach will reopen.

To learn more about Assateague Island, known for its wild horses, visit the NPS website or call 410-641-1441.