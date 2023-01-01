Woman who accused Gervonta Davis of assaulting her says she made "unnecessary call"

BALTIMORE -- The woman who claimed that Baltimore native Gervonta "Tank" Davis assaulted her is softening her allegations on social media, according to TMZ.

Vanessa Posso said in an Instagram post that she "made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment" when she was frantic.

Posso is the mother of the 28-year-old boxer's daughter.

She went on to say that Davis did not harm her or her daughter.

"The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument," she said.

The couple has sought counseling, Posso said in her post.

Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm charges in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday.

He was held in custody at the Broward County Jail overnight, and released Wednesday afternoon on a $1,000 bond, according to the Broward County Jail.

After he was released, he made a lengthy Instagram post with a caption saying he never put his hands on the mother of his child.

The police report stated that Davis "struck (a woman) on the right side of her head with a closed hand type slap."

The report went on to say the "strike caused a small abrasion to the inside of (her) upper lip on the right side of her mouth."

TMZ Sports has released audio of the frantic 911 call of an unidentified woman begging for help.

Additionally, Davis is scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.

Davis is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. He also is facing a civil suit.

Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA lightweight title since 2019; the IBF super featherweight title in 2017; the WBA (Super) super featherweight title twice between 2018 and 2021; and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title in 2021. He has a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts.

The former 130-pound titleholder is scheduled to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia. The bout is planned as a prelude to an April 25 superfight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia.