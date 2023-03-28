74-year-old woman killed in crash involving car suspected in armed robbery

BALTIMORE - A 74-year-old woman died when her husband suspected of armed robbery fled police and crashed Saturday night in North Baltimore, police confirmed.

Baltimore police said a license plate reader spotted the car, which had been connected to an earlier robbery at an ATM in Westminster, Maryland.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the car never stopped.

Following a pursuit for several minutes, the driver, identified as 58-year-old Daniel Moss, lost control and crashed into a parked car and then a tree. Linda Moss, the passenger, died at the scene, police said.

Daniel Moss was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniel Moss and Linda Moss are married, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.

As of Monday afternoon, charges were still pending.

Officers said the police pursuit started just before midnight Saturday, lasting for about four minutes through more than four miles of Baltimore streets.

"It's wanted for armed commercial robbery out of Carroll County," dispatch audio revealed.

Once the pursuit neared Johns Hopkins University, a commander is heard multiple times calling off the chase.

"Copy that, you got it by the General Order, do not push it," a voice on dispatch radio said.

Moments later, the car, driven by Daniel Moss in the area of Wyndhurst and Roland avenues.

Police called for paramedics after finding Linda Moss unresponsive in the passenger seat of that crashed car.

No officers were injured.

"You chase someone at 60 mph, it's hard for them to make good driving judgments," said Roland Park resident Steve Jencks.

The parked car is still sitting along Roland Avenue, as of Monday, waiting to be towed away.

"The back end is pretty well destroyed," Jencks said.

Neighbors wonder how the chase lasted as long as it did.

"It requires a lot of coordination to avoid hurting people," Jencks said. "This is high stakes, high speed stuff. People get killed. They tried to call it off."

The Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division is now investigation. They are reviewing officers' body camera footage.