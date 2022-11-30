Watch CBS News
Woman who died in White Marsh Fire identified

BALTIMORE -- The victim who died in a White Marsh fire last week has been identified as Amanda Courtman, 21, of White Marsh.     

County fire officials received reports of people trapped by a fire shortly before 4 a.m last Monday.  

Firefighters contained the second-alarm fire by 4:25 a.m.  During their rescue effort, firefighters found Courtman who had died inside a residence, according to authorities.  

A neighbor in an adjacent unit was displaced due to the damage, and a third unit charred by the flames was vacant, fire officials said.  

Fire officials still have not made a statement on the cause of the fire.  

