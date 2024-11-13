Maryland woman dead after incident involving golf cart, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland woman is dead after an incident involving a golf cart Saturday, Nov. 9 in Annapolis, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill around 7:24 p.m. after Fire Department officials reported they were helping an injured person.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year-old Mary Blasetti of Annapolis suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident involving an E-Z-GO golf cart, according to police.

According to a police report, a 32-year-old woman was behind the wheel at the time of the incident. It is unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.

Officers did not specify the incident that led to Blasetti's death.

Blasetti was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she died on Monday, Nov. 11, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the community has raised about $242,000 for Blasetti's family.