Woman arrested at Aberdeen Middle School for allegedly trespassing, assaulting student

BALTIMORE -- The Aberdeen Police Department has arrested a woman who allegedly trespassed on school property and assaulted a student at Aberdeen Middle School, according to authorities.

Kelly Sadik, 41, entered the school after checking in with the school office via the intercom system around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

But instead of going to the office to formally sign in with school authorities, she went to the part of the school that caters to seventh-grade students, police said.

Once there, she confronted a student that reportedly harassed her daughter, according to authorities.

The verbal confrontation escalated into Sadik grabbing the juvenile's arm when that person attempted to walk away from her, police said.

The juvenile suffered a minor injury as a result of the encounter, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the school and arrested Sadik for second-degree assault and trespassing, police said.

Sadik was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, according to authorities.