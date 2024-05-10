Woman arrested, charged with arson in Papi Cuisine arson attack

BALTIMORE -- A woman accused of committing an arson attack at a south Baltimore restaurant was arrested Thursday, according to Baltimore Police.

Sheena Herring, 47, is accused of setting fire to Papi's Cuisine Monday morning.

Earlier this week, the restaurant's owner, Alex Perez told WJZ that the fire department called his business partner around 6:45 a.m. after a fire at their business.

Surveillance footage shows a woman at the scene on camera going in between two dumpsters in the alleyway behind the business before lighting fires.

Herring was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where she was charged with second degree arson and other related charges.