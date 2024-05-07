Video shows woman setting fires to Papi Cuisine in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A popular South Baltimore restaurant was the victim of an arson attack Monday morning.

Alex Perez, the owner of Papi Cuisine, told WJZ that the fire department called his business partner around 6:45 a.m. after a fire at their business.

After reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant's cameras, the owners say a woman was at the scene on camera going in between two dumpsters in the alleyway behind the business before lighting fires. She is also seen throwing a cocktail bomb into their receiving door.

Perez says the attack comes on the heels of petitions filed to get him to close his business.

"We are resilient. We are just running a business here," Perez said. "We aren't doing anything wrong. When the health department comes, they sign off and see we are doing everything by the book."

There was a sprinkler system inside the receiving area of the restaurant that extinguished the flames inside and prevented further damage.

The woman has not been caught.

However, Perez says residents in the community have identified her and he has passed that information along to the investigators.