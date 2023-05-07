Witness describes violent murder-suicide shooting at Annapolis parking lot

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the events that led up to a double murder and suicide that played out near a busy shopping center in Annapolis on Friday.

Local residents were still shaken up by the deadly shooting on Saturday.

"Really, the tone of people walking around the town center was just a different tone yesterday—kind of saddened and unsure," Annapolis resident Teresa Fields said.

On Friday afternoon, neighborhood residents watched in shock as investigators swarmed the bustling shopping center, which had turned into a crime scene.

"I work from home and suddenly I heard helicopters outside," Fields said.

Anne Arundel County officers learned of the deadly shooting just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

They learned that a male had shot another male and a female before shooting himself in the parking lot of the shopping center, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis.

The shooter and the female died in the parking lot. The male gunshot victim was able to drive about 100 yards away to a tackle stop and call for help, according to the authorities.

He was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died from his injuries, police said.

"I was sitting there and somebody came in with a phone calling 911 saying there's gunshots in the parking lot," witness Ira Winkler said.

Winkler told WJZ that he watched the tragedy play out from inside Mission Barbeque.

"The shooting happened as the car was driving away in the parking lot—that's when the shooting started," Winkler said.

Winkler said the shooter "emptied out a whole clip" during the shooting.

Investigators are trying to piece together the events surrounding the shooting.

"There's going to be a lot of questions about relationships and things like that that we do not have the answer to," Davis said.