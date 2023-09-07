Wife responds to viral video of Maryland officer kissing woman, getting into patrol car

BALTIMORE - The wife of a suspended Maryland police officer addressed the viral social media video that shows the uniformed officer kissing a woman and then getting into his patrol car.

Prince George's County Police Officer Francesco Marlett has been suspended from his police powers pending an investigation, the department said.

The wife took to social media to respond to the video, saying her husband has been having an affair with the woman in that video for years.

An exclusive picture obtained by the New York Post shows Officer Marlett with his wife and children days after that viral video was posted on social media.

Officer Marlett's wife has posted several times on social media responding to the video.

Earlier this week on Facebook, Officer Marlett's wife said, "This is a very tough time for me and my kids. As embarrassing and painful as this is, please check in on us."

Later in that post, she said, "My husband decided to do this behind my back for years."

The viral video is concerning to community members.

"I can't believe that he's with a uniform and a police car," a community member said. "He don't respect that."

Prince George's County Police say they are aware of the video circulating on social media and they have opened an investigation.