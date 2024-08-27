"Where's Marty?" at UMAR Boxing Center

Hi Everyone!

On a tough block of North Avenue, at Druid Avenue, is UMAR boxing and school. AND SCHOOL.

And here is the backstory.

Westside barber Troy Staton on the left started "More than a shop." The community based resource program that is an outreach to help alleviate the medical, and information desert which exists in a lot of inner city neighborhoods. Over 25 barber shops, beauty parlors, and nail salons have become places where residents can go for help on a variety of subjects.

On the right is Marvin McDowell. An original participant in "MTAS." For almost 50 years a respected barber until Covid ended his run at Mondawin Mall. He also runs Umar Boxing. It is a legendary gym on the third floor of a building that Marvin has also started an after school "school" in to give kids, interested in boxing, a chance to better themselves. To help them set up a future. To be mentored by guys like Coach Nick in the center. A man they could see as a role model. This is a serious boxing gym that produces champions both in and away from the ring. Look at the classroom. It is a haven just three floors above where the city struggles to keep going.

Just WOW! But the story takes another twist. It is also a barber school. Yep, this barber who was a boxer, and is now a respected boxing trainer, teaches the hair cutting craft to any young man that wants to learn a trade. Looks a the barber chairs/studio next to the ring! JUST WOW!

When TROY called me and said he had a great story for "Where's Marty?", on the first day of school, he was not kidding. If you want more info on Umarboxing,( by the way Umar is the Muslim word for "love"), here is the website. https://nohooksbeforebooks.org/ Marvin would love your support,..just sayin!

And here is the website for Troy's "More Than A Shop." https://www.morethanashop.com/

K2 and I are committed to keep putting MTAS on the air to help spread the word. (And thank our boss's at WJZ for letting us!) Now that we've been to Umar boxing we will, also, be back. Guys like Troy, and Marvin, are men who I look up to. Baltimore is fortunate to have such guys of character!

Marty B!