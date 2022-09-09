Where's Marty? At Martin State Airport to learn more about Fleet Week's flyovers

Hi Everyone!

Fleet Week is moving into high gear Friday with the "flyover" part of the festivities happening. Here's a timetable of the flyovers.

Navy Air is a VERY big deal. Airpower at sea is a large part of advancing the cause of freedom. From protecting our ships at sea from the air forces of any aggressors to being able to bring the battle right to those aggressors, the Navy has a long and distinguished history.

What comes to mind, immediately, are the Blue Angels, (who if you are on Instagram, you should follow). But the story is so much larger. And many Navy aircraft will be participating in the "Flyover" part of the event.

Today K2 and I were out at Martin State Airport where the Flyover festivities will take place. The public is invited to attend, it is free, and watching the Navy's Semi Tractor Trailers arrive at the airport on Wilson Point Road got our attention.

Believe me, it looked like a rock band loading in.

The Fleet Week open house at Martin State Airport is tomorrow, and Sunday 9 am-4 pm.

For map guidance, the address is 701 Wilson Point Road, Middle River, 21220. Parking is available - just follow the signs. (There will be shuttles running from the lots.)

Also open is the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum, which has been with us on "Where's Marty?" twice. They have an indoor facility but also have moved many of their vintage aircraft out for easier display.

Two Navy Aviators were with us today. (That is right, Aviators. In the Navy they are not called Pilots.) Their call signs are "HOD" and "Lil' Caesar". Both men will be part of the Flyover(s) and the stories behind their "call signs" are classic. Watch the interview in the interviews for the background. (Let's just say a "call sign", made famous by the "Top Gun" Movies" are not only an important way for Aviators to communicate but also behind the scenes not too complimentary! Shout out to "Maverick" and "Iceman!!"

K2 and I want to acknowledge all the military women and men we have met this week and thank them for their service. Words we do not take lightly.

TGIF everyone! Have a great weekend. Find ya some fun, and be safe!

Marty B!