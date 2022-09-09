Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.

Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.

Here's the full schedule:

Check out Maryland Fleet Week's flyover schedule update.✈️



The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather.

https://t.co/XhAI0JGOmy#mdfleetweek #flyover pic.twitter.com/BJue341QIw — Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore (@MDfleetweek) September 8, 2022

