Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.

Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.

Here's the full schedule:

"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.

