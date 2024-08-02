"Where's Marty?" Be a MILLIONAIRE!

Hi Everyone!

The logo on the wall behind the reception desk at Alliance Material Handling in Jessup says it all, "EMPLOYEE OWNED, EMPLOYEE DRIVEN."

Chairman, and CEO Tom Albero means that 1000%. By cutting-in his employees on a major profit sharing plan, he has created 25 millionaires in his workforce. with more closing in on that 7 figure number. If you watch the video's you will hear Tom tell you a story about his Mom raising five kids. He said to himself, "that will not be my employees."

Alliance Material Handling's supply of forklifts in their Jessup warehouse. Marty Bass

Alliance supplies thousands of forklifts to business in the Jessup area. Anthony Barrett, who has been with AMH for 30 years, is one of the millionaires. He is proud of the company and proud of the work ethic the staff has because they are all in it together.

What a concept. "All for one and one for all." Tom's warehouse manager, another millionaire, points out that the company turnover is under 16%. That means most of the staff know how to do the job efficiently, and correctly, the first time. That increases profit, and that makes employees rich.

Here is the website and yes they are hiring. Just click the button that says, "Be our next millionaire. Click here to find out more!"

Marty Bass, WJZ photographer Kunta Stanley, and the Allaince crew during Friday morning's "Where's Marty" live segment on August 2, 2024. Marty Bass

Marty B!