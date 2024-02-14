Where things stand after lawmakers call for transparent investigation into Ravens' Zay Flowers

BALTIMORE - Police in Massachusetts and in Baltimore County have yet to answer specific questions surrounding an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving Baltimore Ravens' rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

It follows several Maryland lawmakers demanding the release of a 911 call related to the case.

The last comment we got from Baltimore County police was the investigation was still ongoing.

There is also a report on the incident that was made in Acton, Massachusetts.

Police there are declining to provide more details, citing state law.

Flowers has not commented about the alleged domestic incident—and is not charged with any crime.

Baltimore County police say there is still an open investigation, but they are not commenting further.

A review of police dispatch recordings from January 16 reveals a call to a townhome in a new Owings Mills development where Flowers lives, according to property records.

The address is just a six-minute drive from the Ravens training facility.

WJZ spoke to several neighbors who were aware of the incident. No one would go on camera.

The day after the call to police from Owings Mills, Flowers gave interviews to the media before a playoff game against the Houston Texans that Saturday.

WJZ has learned police in Acton, Massachusetts, received a report involving Flowers on January 21.

But police there will not release it or discuss any potential allegations citing Massachusetts' domestic violence laws.

A recent Boston public radio investigation found Massachusetts' broad privacy law, intended to protect the privacy and safety of victims of domestic and sexual violence, has instead protected perpetrators and police, which requires police to keep reports secret—unlike other states.

Seven Maryland lawmakers signed a letter last week demanding Baltimore County release a recording which, "led to the investigation of Ravens player Zay Flowers for domestic violence."

The letter states, "withholding, these recordings, perpetuates, and narrative that sums individuals are exempt from scrutiny due to their affluence and social status."

"We need open and transparent government," Del. Kathy Szeliga said. "We need to know that everybody is placed by the same rules whether you're famous or not the law works for everybody.

The Ravens told WJZ last week, "We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says the county will not release any 911 recordings or other information that could jeopardize any ongoing investigations.