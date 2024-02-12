Lawmakers demand transparent investigation into Raven Zay Flowers as dispatch call sheds new light on incident

Dispatch recordings are shedding new light into a domestic assault investigation involving Ravens' star Zay Flowers.

Here is the response from a dispatcher to the incident last month in Owings Mills:

"On call back, female answered and was crying—said she didn't have an emergency but seemed in distress when she hung up the phone," according to a review of the recording on Broadcastify.

Police would only tell WJZ Monday the investigation remains open.

Several Republican delegates wrote a letter to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, demanding the county release the 911 call from the incident to "affirm the county's commitment to treating every case equally while assuring the public that matters involving high-profile individuals are not veiled in secrecy."

Baltimore County Delegate Kathy Szeliga signed her name to the letter.

"There's always the concern that when there's a high-profile person involved that everyone gets treated the same. Whether you're famous or you're an average Baltimore Countian, everybody should have the same set of rules and the same justice system," Delegate Szeliga said. "…We all stand strongly against domestic violence. I certainly hope there is nothing to this, but it certainly seems like there is something there."

County Executive Olszewski's office responded with this statement to WJZ, "The County Executive and the Baltimore County Police Department condemn all acts of domestic violence and take any potential incident seriously. Consistent with departmental policy, Baltimore County does not release recordings or other information which could jeopardize or impede ongoing investigations."

Delegate Szeliga told WJZ "nobody wants to hinder an investigation, but there is also the requirement of the law for open and transparent government."

Flowers is not charged with any crime.

The standout wide receiver was the Ravens' first pick in the 2023 draft. He has not commented about the investigation.

The Ravens told WJZ last week they "take these matters seriously" but the organization is not commenting beyond that right now.