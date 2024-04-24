What are the Baltimore Ravens needs and options in the NFL Draft?

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will attempt to bolster their roster this week with new rookies from the NFL Draft.

After losing several players to free agency, they have positions that need to be replenished, starting with the offensive line.

The Ravens lost three starters on the line from last year, and only return tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum.

General Manager Eric DeCosta says offensive line is deep in this draft, which is a good thing seeing that they are picking 30th overall in the first round.

Some of the names floated in some mock drafts are Amarius Mims, from Georgia; Tyler Guyton, from Oklahoma; and Jordan Morgan, from Arizona.

"The volume of players at those positions this year took us a long time to cover through all those players and go through all the information to get them ranked," DeCosta said. "It's a very deep pool of players. We see a lot of different opportunities in different rounds to get players at tackle, guard and center, and we're excited about that."

Who's available on offense?

DeCosta noted that a wide receiver could be selected with one of their nine draft picks.

The Ravens have a pick in the first, second and third; two in the fourth and seventh rounds; and one in the fifth and sixth rounds.

They drafted Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in 2023, and he led the team with 858 receiving yards. Nelson Agholor re-signed and Rashod Bateman agreed to an extension.

But, it is unlikely that free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will return to Baltimore.

The Ravens could have a shot at George's Ladd McConkey, Texas's Xavier Worthy or Florida State's Keon Coleman.

"I think receiver is a really deep draft this year," DeCosta said.

The Ravens addressed their running back position, adding Pro Bowler Derrick Henry in the backfield with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Still, if a running back is available, the Ravens could have eyes on players like Michigan's Blake Corum, who played at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, USC's MarShawn Lloyd or Wisconsin's Braelyn Allen.

"I think that you'll see a lot of running backs get drafted, probably, starting in the third round through the seventh," DeCosta said.

What the Ravens need on defense

Defensively, the Ravens could use depth at cornerback.

Their safeties are set with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, despite losing Geno Stone, who had seven interceptions last year.

But, cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed seven regular-season games and a playoff game because of injury.

Some of the available defensive backs for the Ravens could be Iowa's Cooper DeJean, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, Clemson's Nate Wiggins and Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

While the Ravens' extended pass rusher Justin Madubuike, who led the team in sacks, they lost Jadeveon Clowney.

They also lost linebacker Patrick Queen, but have star Roquan Smith quarterbacking that defense.

The Ravens could have a shot at grabbing a solid pass rusher like Penn State's Chop Robinson, Missouri's Darius Robinson, Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland or Baltimore's own Chris Braswell, from Alabama.

"We'll have some opportunities, for sure," DeCosta said. "There are going to be some spots that can be filled, and I think the burden is on me to find those players who can fill it, and fill it with winning football, and we've got the coaches and support staff to put them in position to succeed."

The NFL Draft starts with the first round on Thursday. The second and third rounds will be on Friday, and the final four rounds will be on Saturday.