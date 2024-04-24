Who will the Baltimore Ravens draft? Here's what some NFL Mock Drafts predict

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will look to add to their already talented roster through this week's NFL Draft.

While the Ravens have the 30th overall pick in the first round on Thursday, there are still gems to be found.

In fact, two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson was selected 32nd by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft.

For the past two years, the Ravens hit gold in the first round of the draft. In 2022, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum -- both Pro Bowlers this past year -- were chosen in the first round.

Then, in the 2023 draft, the Ravens took speedy wide receiver Zay Flowers, who led the team with 858 receiving yards.

So who will Baltimore target this year?

They have holes to fill at offensive line, cornerback, pass rusher and wide receiver.

Here's who some NFL Mock Drafts have the Ravens selecting:

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Tyler Guyton, Tackle, Oklahoma. The 6 feet, 8 inches, 322-pound tackle was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023 and started nine games.

"Ascending tackle prospect with the traits and tape to project a bright future as a high-level pass protector in the league," according to NFL.com.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Alonzo Adams / AP

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Tyler Guyton.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Cooper DeJean, cornerback, Iowa. DeJean was First-team Associated Press All-American in 2023, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, Return Specialist of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten Conference. He started 10 games, and had 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups. He did miss the end of the season with a broken fibula.

"Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value," NFL.com said. "DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn't have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level."

Yahoo Sports: Tyler Guyton.

Nate Davis, USA Today: Amarius Mims, tackle, Georgia. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound tackle did not allow a sack and won two national championships while at Georgia.

"A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken's playbook, Mims' 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame helps him block out the sun," USA Today says.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Amarius Mims.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Marshawn Kneeland, defensive lineman, Western Michigan. Kneeland was second-team All-MAC last season. He led the Broncos with 4.5 sacks. He also had 57 tackles and two forced fumbles.

"Kneeland is a former high school tight end and his open-field agility can be seen when he's pursuing the football around the field. He deals consequential first blows to opponents that often create openings for him to generate movement as a run defender or pass rusher," NFL.com says.

Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy / AP

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., cornerback, Missouri. Rakestraw played in nine games with eight starts. He had 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

"A physical ballhawk who can compete when a running play comes barreling right into his purview? That sounds like a Ravens cornerback to me. Continuing to build on the ascension of this versatile secondary is the key to Baltimore's success," Sports Illustrated says.

PFF: Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle, Arizona. Morgan was a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference performer in 2023. He started 12 games at left tackle.

"Morgan is a smooth-moving prospect whose best position in the NFL might be guard. His track and field background gives him natural balance and core strength for good change-of-direction ability," PFF says.

Sporting News: Chop Robinson, defensive end, Penn State. The Gaithersburg, Maryland native was third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Conference. He had two forced fumbles, 15 tackles and four sacks.

"The Ravens capitalize on my fourth-ranked player in the class, which is what they do every year: take the player who is just that good who shouldn't be available," Sporting News says.

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Rick Scuteri / AP