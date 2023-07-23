West Nile Virus detected in Anne Arundel County mosquitoes: Medical professionals urge caution

BALTIMORE - Areas in Anne Arundel County will be sprayed Sunday evening because of the detection of Wile Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

Last week, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitoes trapped in two parts of the county tested positive for the virus.

So far, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Anne Arundel County.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will spray a solution in the areas where the mosquito pools were identified, including near the intersection of Crain Highway and Davidsonville Road.

Communities in the affected area include Amberfield, Lake Louise and the Northwest Crofton Community District.

Medical professionals say people should take precautions to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

"If you are going to go out to wooded areas where you know that there is a heavy mosquito population, consider using some form of mosquito barrier spray that has a concentration of DEE," said Dr. Omoyemi Adebayo, from the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Adebayo said that while West Nile Virus can infect humans, only one in five people will become ill from the virus.

West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread West Nile Virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

According to the Anne Arundel County Health Department, symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

"Majority of patients that are going to become ill from it are going to have a very mild illness course, fevers, maybe a little body aches and just general fatigues and discomfort," Dr. Adebayo said.

Dr. Adebayo said one of every 150 patients will become severely ill.

"Basically, the virus gets into your bloodstream then also gets into your neuro system, and when it gets in there, it can call meningitis, encephalitis, it can cause patients to be confused, agitated and in most severe cases it can cause patients to actually die if not treated promptly with quick medical attention," Dr. Adebayo said.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health reminds residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illnesses.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.

Remove standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.

Consider using EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.