BALTIMORE -- Crews completed fixing a 16-inch water main break in Northeast Baltimore.

The water main break closed Sinclair Lane between Eastmont Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue for several hours.

We are working with DPW, closing the road for water main work. Download the app for live detour navigation.

The Department of Public Works said the roads will remained closed.

Water has been restored to impacted residents.