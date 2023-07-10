Water fountain has media, attendees scrambling at Baltimore pool renovation presser
BALTIMORE - A water fountain turned on moments before a press conference to announce renovations at the Ambrose Kennedy Pool in East Baltimore Monday, sending media members and attendees fleeing.
Video shows that as people were waiting for Baltimore leaders to speak at the podium, water came flying up beneath them.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, City leaders and Baltimore Rec. & Park held a groundbreaking event and announced plans to renovate the public pool.
