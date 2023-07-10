Baltimore's Ambrose Kennedy Pool to be renovated, ready for 2024 summer

BALTIMORE - If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this summer, Baltimore City Rec and Parks have several public pools that you can go to for free.

However, one of them will be closed this summer for renovations.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced plans to renovate Ambrose Kennedy Pool at Henrietta Lacks Park in East Baltimore.

The improvements will include a new pool itself, and American Disability Act lift to make it accessible for people with disabilities, and a waterslide.

The mayor said this is all about providing high-quality recreational spaces for all residents, regardless of their neighborhood.

"We are committed to equity and inclusivity across all neighborhoods in the City of Baltimore. Our vision is to ensure that all residents have access to high-quality recreational spaces to enjoy within proximity of their homes," said Mayor Scott. "Upgrading this facility is a great example of how we are revitalizing communities while ushering in a new era in recreation that benefits the well-being of our residents."

The park's new pool is expected to open for the 2024 swim season.

The project will cost more than $2 million and will be funded through bonds from the city and state.

Henrietta Lacks Educational Park is a 1.75-acre park featuring updated basketball courts and bathrooms, along with new green spaces and walking paths. Originally dedicated in 1951, the City kicked off the first phase of renovations to the park in 2018.

A water fountain turned on moments before the press conference, sending media members and attendees fleeing.