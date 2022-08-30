Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. says 'surgery went well' after he was shot in possible attempted carjacking

(CNN) -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. says his "surgery went well" after he was shot Sunday in Washington, DC, in what police say may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Robinson shared the news in a brief message on his Instagram stories on Monday, writing, "Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!"

Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of H Street NE, police said. Two suspects fled the scene, and officers recovered a firearm nearby, Sternbeck said.

The Commanders confirmed the incident in a statement Sunday evening.

"He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time," the Commanders said.

The shooters allegedly approached Robinson around 5:30 p.m. Sunday with a gun and tried to rob him, DC Metropolitan Police said in a statement late Monday.

"During the robbery attempt, the suspects fired their handguns, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property," police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of two suspects as well as of the car they allegedly used to flee the scene.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera visited with Robinson, who he said was in "good spirits."

"He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best," Rivera said on Twitter.

CNN has reached out to the NFL for comment.

Robinson Jr. was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. He did not play in the team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.

