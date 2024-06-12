Volunteers from WJZ unite for a day of service at Sarah's Hope Family Shelter

BALTIMORE -- For 28 years, Paramount Community Day has stood as a testament to the company's commitment to its people and its communities.

With the theme "Together for Good," volunteers from WJZ spent the day at Sarah's Hope Family Shelter in Baltimore.

Sarah's Hope provides a critical lifeline to many. It's the only shelter in the city that welcomes entire families, a vital resource in a city where more than 2,500 people experience homelessness each night.

"We work with them through our case management system to get them into either supportive housing or permanent housing within a short period of time," said Mary Helfrich, Chief Advancement Officer at St. Vincent de Paul, the organization that runs the shelter.

Volunteers contributed by sorting donations, cleaning, assembling furniture, and maintaining the shelter's outdoor play area. All efforts that help ensure the 102 men, women, and children residing at Sarah's Hope have what they need.

"Being able to provide them with as many toys, care, food, and clothing as possible just makes it even better. It makes it feel like they're at home," said Crystal McQuay, WJZ Producer-Editor.

It was a day of working 'together for good' and helping families in need see a brighter future.