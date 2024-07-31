Visit Harford files lawsuit against the county over breach of contract

BEL AIR - Visit Harford, the county's near decades-old face for tourism marketing, filed a lawsuit against Executive Bob Cassilly and his administration over breach of contract and interference with business relationships.

The 13-page complaint states the two entities had a contract that required the county to pay a total of $645,000 per year to Visit Harford in three equal installments.

The filing alleges the nonprofit was never given the final $215,000 as requested in January despite meeting the requirements to receive the funds.

"By agreement, we were to send reporting every quarter and it shows exactly what is being spent, how we're spending it, what programs we're using it for," Visit Harford President Jay Ellenby said.

Ellenby said the proof of success is in the statistics.

In 2022, the Visit Harford said it supported $479 million in tourism spending, which yielded $61 million in tax revenue for county priorities.

"It goes back into the education system, it goes back into first responders, it goes back into the community so therefore, it's going to damage this year for that lack of tourism coming in," Ellenby said.

The lawsuit asks a judge for the third installment with interest, plus another $75,000 for the administration allegedly "instructing" a state entity to redirect a tourism grant away from Visit Harford!, and instead, to the county's Economic Development Office.

In a statement to WJZ, the Harford County Government spokesperson, Matt Button said:

"Tourism is a vital industry in Harford County and the Cassilly administration is dedicated to promoting the many wonderful attractions we have to offer. At the same time, tourism marketing is funded with taxpayer dollars, and it is essential that these dollars be used effectively and fairly to support all local businesses and other stakeholders."

"Promoting tourism had been solely a function of Harford County government until the prior administration shifted that responsibility to the nonprofit Visit Harford, although it continued to be funded by county and state tax revenue."

"Upon coming into office, the Cassilly administration undertook a review of all county-funded activities. We had concerns about a lack of transparency and effectiveness concerning Visit Harford, but the county executive decided to take a full year to monitor and evaluate this nonprofit model for tourism."

"Over the past year, Harford County has been carefully reviewing all the models for tourism and the one we found to be most transparent and effective is the one used by Baltimore County and most other Maryland jurisdictions."

"Therefore, rather than continue for another contract year with Visit Harford we notified them that we would not be renewing the contract, and we will be using the Baltimore County hybrid model, with the county contracting with a highly professional marketing team rather than a nonprofit."

"Moving forward, Harford County is retaining direct oversight of all taxpayer funding for tourism and services will be provided by the county government and the professional marketing organization."

"Funding was provided to Visit Harford over the past year, but it was contingent upon certain requirements. We were working with them to reconcile accounts and money due and reach a collaborative path forward. We were disappointed to receive notice of a lawsuit."

"The county executive decides who the county's destination marketing organization (DMO) is for tourism. In most Maryland jurisdictions, that is the county government. Once that became the case in Harford, all future state funds will come to the county government."