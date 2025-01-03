Maryland mom arrested in vigilante shooting of two teens, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 47-year-old Columbia woman is facing charges in Howard County tied to an Oct. 12 shooting that injured two teenagers, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Howard County authorities charged Dieneba Sekou Traore on Dec. 16 with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, and several handgun violations.

Police said in charging documents that they traced Traore's phone and vehicle to the area near a Giant Food parking lot on Centre Park Drive where the shooting took place at around the same time. Charging documents do not explicitly identify her as the shooter.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner.