Video of student making bigoted remarks airdropped at Arundel High School

BALTIMORE -- A student has been disciplined after a video of them allegedly making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks was shared Thursday afternoon to students and staff at Arundel High School, according to school communication with parents.

The video, which "contained biased and demeaning language referring to race, gender identity and sexual orientation" was sent via social media and Airdop around 2 p.m. Thursday, Principal Gina Davenport explained in the first of two letters sent to parents Thursday evening.

Airdrop is a wireless file transfer service by Apple in which users can "drop" files directly to other Apple devices nearby.

Davenport said "many" students and staff members immediately alerted administrators at the front office of the video.

Administrators were able to locate the student, who wasn't in the school at the time the video was dropped. In a second letter to parents, Davenport said "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken with the student in the video.

"While I cannot discuss the specifics of that action with you, I can tell you the student will not be attending classes tomorrow," she said.

Davenport thanked the students and staff who swiftly reported the video, and said their actions were "clear indicators of the inclusive environment we aim to create at Arundel High School."

The principal also referenced a second incident Thursday at the school regarding an apparent threat made on social media against the school.

Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday evening that the threat was deemed "non credible" but that a person of interest had been identified and interviewed in the case.

Despite that, Davenport said there will be additional police presence at the school Friday morning.