Vice President Kamala Harris stumps for Wes Moore; Dan Cox says not to count him out

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore and Dan Cox spent Saturday campaigning in Baltimore and the surrounding area.

The two men have 10 days remaining until Election Day to win over voters

In West Baltimore on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Moore and Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

"Maryland you are always a leader in understanding what's at stake and fighting for our democracy and we need you," Harris said. "We really need you."

President Joe Biden is expected to be in Maryland next week to support Moore too.

Meanwhile, Dan Cox held a rally in the Owings Mills area.

Recent polls show that Moore has a double-digit lead over Cox.

He told his supporters not to worry.

"When you look at the current setup of the next 10 days, and you're hearing the negativity, and you're hearing that it looks like a done deal, it's not," Cox said. "Don't believe it."