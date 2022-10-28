President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Maryland event

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.

Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.

The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day. The location has not yet been revealed.

According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls.

Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."

Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.

Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.